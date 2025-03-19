Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $9.94 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $28,323,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

