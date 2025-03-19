Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $3.20 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

