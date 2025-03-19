Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $57.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

