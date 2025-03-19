Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,366 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $664.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $692.84 and its 200 day moving average is $823.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

