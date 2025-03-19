Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

