Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,558 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

