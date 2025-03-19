Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 4,393 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.