Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 4,189 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 11.3 %

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.