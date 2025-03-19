Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 30.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,054 shares of company stock worth $409,057. 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GYRE Free Report ) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.