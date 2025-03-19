GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 809,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research firms recently commented on UEC. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

