GWN Securities Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.