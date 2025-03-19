GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $155,000 Investment in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

