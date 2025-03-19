Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 477510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.76. The company has a market capitalization of £6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

