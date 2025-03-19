Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Michael C. Keller Sells 1,848 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,318.10. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.39, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.