Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Michael C. Keller Sells 1,848 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,318.10. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.39, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.