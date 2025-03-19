Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GHI opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $304.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.21%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

