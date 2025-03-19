Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth $3,240,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $304.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. Analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 192.21%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors



Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

