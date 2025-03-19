Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. 33,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 98,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Greenpro Capital Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

