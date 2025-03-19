Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of GLRE opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

