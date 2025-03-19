Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Announces Earnings Results

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Price Performance
GFR stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Greenfire Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $357.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.
Greenfire Resources Company Profile
