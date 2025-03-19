Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 19th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that focus on producing or supporting renewable energy technologies—such as wind, solar, and hydropower—to offer sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. These companies are not only geared toward combating climate change but also often benefit from government incentives and policies that promote environmentally responsible energy production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. 475,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 80,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,611. The stock has a market cap of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,443. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 million, a PE ratio of 418.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Recommended Stories