Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.12. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $702.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

