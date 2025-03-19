GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,369.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

MSFL traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

