Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $27.76. Gorilla Technology Group shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 341,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

