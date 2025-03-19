Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 52.91 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.04. The company has a market capitalization of £272.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.60 ($0.92).

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

