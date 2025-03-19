GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,326 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 327,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 342,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

