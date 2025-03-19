GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

IGM stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

