GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $460.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

