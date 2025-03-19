GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 448 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

