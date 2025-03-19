GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

