Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Update

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 196,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Globavend Stock Performance

GVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 6,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Globavend has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.57.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

