Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.29. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

