Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 487,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

