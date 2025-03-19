Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 487,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
