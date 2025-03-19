Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

