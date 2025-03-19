Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
