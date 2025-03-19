Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 9th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Global Medical REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $586.12 million, a P/E ratio of -438.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.