Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 977,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.0 %

LAND traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,361. The company has a market cap of $387.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 224.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

