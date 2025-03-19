GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.62. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 4,650 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaMedia

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.