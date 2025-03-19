Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as high as C$2.93. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 9,760 shares trading hands.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$100.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.90.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Geodrill

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,213. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

