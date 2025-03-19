Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,810.28 ($23.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,994 ($25.92). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,992 ($25.90), with a volume of 87,838 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNS

Genus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,798.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,811.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Genus had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genus

In related news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.50), for a total value of £345,628.77 ($449,335.37). 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.