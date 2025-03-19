Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $81,405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after buying an additional 230,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

LULU stock opened at $323.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.06. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

