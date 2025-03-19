Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 236,158 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 383,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 162,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

