Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 18,213 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

