Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $5.58 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,959,000 after buying an additional 125,351 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

