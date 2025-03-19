Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 461,858 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 461,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

