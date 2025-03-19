Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

