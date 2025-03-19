Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $260.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

