Gary M. Salsman Acquires 1,976 Shares of South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gary M. Salsman purchased 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$71,420.54.

South Bow Stock Performance

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOB. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on South Bow

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.