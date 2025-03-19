Gary M. Salsman Acquires 1,976 Shares of South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOBGet Free Report) Senior Officer Gary M. Salsman purchased 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$71,420.54.

South Bow Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOB. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on South Bow

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for South Bow (TSE:SOB)

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.