Garda Property Group (GDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

