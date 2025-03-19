Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,353,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 2,868,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 540.8 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF remained flat at $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

