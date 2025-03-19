Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,353,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 2,868,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 540.8 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF remained flat at $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
