FY2025 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Lowered by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Uranium Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.52 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.