FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:DCM Lowered by Analyst

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a research note issued on Friday, March 14th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Shares of DCM opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.42. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$1.71 and a 52-week high of C$3.65.

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

